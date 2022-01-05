Katherine “Kaye” F. Richmond, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Salisbury on August 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Harvey J. Parker and Mary A. Parker.
Kaye was a 1959 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School. She worked for the Wicomico County Clerk of Courts for 17 years, until her retirement in 2003. She loved to travel with her best friends, Barbara Underwood and Harvey Tyler. Over the course of her life she traveled to many places in the United States and around the world.
To read the full obituary, click here.