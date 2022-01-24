Katherine Leonard Smith, 92, of Salisbury passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury on October 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George Irving Leonard and Matilda E. Leonard.
She was a lifetime member of Bethesda United Methodist Church where she was active in the Methodist Women. She worked for General Motors Corp. for many years. Years later she and her husband, William Carl Smith, opened Norgetown Laundry in Salisbury. She loved birds, boating, traveling and doing needlework.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Carl Smith who died in 2013; her daughter, Susan E. Pryor and her son-in-law, William T. Pryor.
