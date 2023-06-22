On June 17th 2023, Kathleen Joan Fichtel, (Kat) of Alexandria, VA, passed away. Kathleen was born in Rockville Centre, New York. From a small child her love of reading, learning and history guided her life.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 11:30 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
