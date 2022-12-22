Our dear mother Kathleen DeLuca of Millsboro, DE passed away at home on December, 17 2022, at the age of 70. Kathleen passed away surrounded by her loved ones after an extended battle with breast cancer.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 10:58 am
...INCREASING WINDS THIS MORNING... A few northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 25 knots are possible this morning. More frequent gusts are expected after noon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/03 PM 2.7 0.7 0.8 1-2 NONE 23/03 AM 3.2 1.2 1.8 2 NONE 23/04 PM 3.8 1.8 1.9 3 MINOR 24/04 AM 2.0 0.0 0.6 2 NONE 24/05 PM 1.9 -0.1 0.0 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/12 PM 3.0 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 23/01 AM 3.3 1.2 1.9 2-3 MINOR 23/01 PM 4.0 1.9 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 24/01 AM 2.2 0.1 0.7 2-3 NONE 24/01 PM 2.1 0.0 0.2 2 NONE 25/02 AM 1.4 -0.7 -0.1 1-2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/12 PM 3.1 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 23/01 AM 2.9 0.7 1.4 1 NONE 23/12 PM 5.0 2.8 2.4 1 MAJOR 24/12 AM 2.8 0.6 1.2 1 NONE 24/01 PM 2.7 0.5 0.1 1 NONE 25/01 AM 1.4 -0.8 -0.3 1 NONE OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/07 AM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 22/07 PM 3.2 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 23/07 AM 3.7 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 23/07 PM 1.3 -1.2 -0.6 1 NONE 24/08 AM 1.6 -0.9 -1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 0.9 -1.6 -1.0 1 NONE &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a hat and gloves. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Our dear mother Kathleen DeLuca of Millsboro, DE passed away at home on December, 17 2022, at the age of 70. Kathleen passed away surrounded by her loved ones after an extended battle with breast cancer.
To read full obituary, click Here.