In Loving Memory of Kathy Hayes Fipps
1961–2026
Kathy Hayes Fipps, 65, of Pampa, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.
Kathy was a woman of remarkable strength, fierce independence, and a spirit that could never be tamed. Tough, feisty, and wonderfully stubborn, she was never one to hold back her thoughts or opinions. You always knew where you stood with Kathy, and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. But beneath that tough exterior was a kind and loving heart. She loved deeply, cared fiercely, and left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.
Above all else, Kathy was an amazing mother. Her love for her children and family was unwavering, and her strength and determination were part of what made her so special. She lived life on her own terms, with a personality as unforgettable as the love she gave.
Kathy appreciated life’s simple pleasures. She loved God, her coffee, her beloved cat Harley, and the comfort of familiar faces. In her later years, she found happiness living with her daughter on “The Hargrove Farm”, where she especially enjoyed sitting on the porch, feeding the squirrels, listening to chickens, and taking in the peaceful moments of everyday life.
When she was feeling well, Kathy enjoyed cruises, taking vacations, and making memories along the way. She also treasured the friendships and good times she shared at work and with the crew at G Willickers Pub in Arlington, Texas, where laughter and familiar company were always welcome.
Kathy is survived by her children, Melody Hargrove and Kyle Hargrove; her daughter-in-law, Jessica Hargrove; and her cherished grandchildren, Lillian Ford, Briar Ford, Emma Hargrove, Autumn Hargrove, and Liam Hargrove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Fipps; her mother, Joy Hayes; her father, Johnny Hayes; and her brother, Jimmy Hayes.
Kathy will be remembered for her fierce spirit, her stubborn determination, her honesty, and the enormous heart she carried beneath it all. She was truly one of a kind—a woman who spoke her mind, loved her people, and made her presence known.
Though she is no longer here to share a cup of coffee, offer her unfiltered opinion, or enjoy another quiet morning on the porch, the memories she leaves behind will continue to bring both smiles and comfort to those who loved her.
Her strength will be remembered, her stories will be told, and her love will remain with her family always.
Rest peacefully, Kathy. You were deeply loved, and you will be deeply missed.