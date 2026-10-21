Kelly Ann Schneider, beloved daughter, wife, step-mother, grandmother, sister, and dedicated educator, passed away on October 17, 2026, at the age of 62. Born on December 28, 1963, in Darby, Pennsylvania, Kelly devoted her life to educating and inspiring others while surrounding her family and friends with love and kindness.
A devoted educator for 35 years, Kelly earned her undergraduate degree from Edinboro University and her master's degree from Wilmington College and dedicated her career in elementary education at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Her passion for teaching and commitment to her students earned her the honor of Teacher of the Year. She also served as a long-term substitute at Pocomoke Elementary School, where she continued to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her students. Kelly's compassion, intelligence, and dedication left a lasting impression on the many children and families whose lives she touched.
Outside the classroom, Kelly was a woman of many interests and talents. She enjoyed antiques, poetry, and art, particularly the works of Norman Rockwell. As an artist, she developed her skills in painting and calligraphy from a young age, creating beautiful works of art. A loyal fan of the Phillies and Eagles, she loved cheering on her favorite teams. Kelly and her husband, Henry, shared a love of the outdoors and enjoyed boating, crabbing, clamming, sunbathing, road trips, and camping adventures together. Above all, Kelly treasured time spent with her family and the many memories they created along the way.
Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Drew Schneider, Jr.; her mother, Mary Ann Standaert; her cherished step-sons, Sam Schneider (Sam Wynn) and Michael Schneider; her beloved grandson, Michael James Schneider, Jr.; her sisters, Jennifer Quinn (James Scott) and Maria Haulbrich (James); her aunt, Adrienne Malandra; her uncle, Michael Amoroso; and her beloved dog, Coconut Nutterbutter Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Quinn, Sr., and brother, William Quinn, Jr.
Funeral services for Kelly Ann Schneider will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home, 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Union Franklin City Cemetery.
Kelly will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and former students. Her legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to others will live on in the countless lives she touched and the memories cherished by all who knew her.