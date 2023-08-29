Kenneth Herbert Mullinix, 87, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on Thursday, August 24, 2023. He was born on November 9, 1935, in Baltimore, MD to Winfred Mullinix and Gertrude Taylor Mullinix.
