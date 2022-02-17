Larry P. Bell, 83, of Laurel, DE, formally of Ocean City, MD, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late John Bell and Rumanda (Maxfield) Bell.
He was a truck driver for Mountainside Transport for 35 years where he logged over 3.5 million miles! He loved cars and enjoyed going fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; Shirley Bell, two children; John Bell (Linda), and Lisa Schnitzker (Jeff), two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
