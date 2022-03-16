Laura Lovell Pusey passed quietly at her home on March 12, 2022.
Born in Portsmith, VA, on October 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Seth Joseph Lovell and Virginia (Nannie) Lovell. She settled in Fruitland, MD, after her marriage to William Elwood Pusey who passed in 1968.
Laura is survived by her son William Franklin Pusey (Buddy), of Fruitland; her daughters Billie Jo Pusey-Ross (Jody), Laura N. Thomas (Lolly), both of Salisbury and Michelle Beth Johnston of Wisconsin.
