Leon Francis Weidema was born on November 30, 1928 in Pocomoke, Maryland. He was the son of Martenis (Mart) Weidema and Ann Weidema of Pocomoke, Md and was an only child.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&