Linda Ann Heim, 69, passed away on May 28, 2025 surrounded by family, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Dundalk, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Valerie Silk.
To read the full obituary, click here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
