Liviano F. “Lee” Carboni, 74, of Salisbury passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 in Coastal Hospice at the Lake with his family at his side.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 48F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 8:26 am
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the cold frontal passage in the morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/01 PM 4.2 2.1 2.2 3-4 MODERATE 24/01 AM 2.3 0.2 0.8 2-3 NONE 24/01 PM 2.2 0.1 0.3 2 NONE 25/02 AM 1.5 -0.6 0.0 2 NONE 25/02 PM 1.6 -0.5 -0.3 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 PM 5.0 2.8 2.4 1 MAJOR 24/12 AM 3.0 0.8 1.4 1 NONE 24/01 PM 3.0 0.8 0.4 1 NONE 25/01 AM 1.8 -0.4 0.1 1 NONE 25/01 PM 2.3 0.1 -0.1 1 NONE OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.9 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 23/07 PM 1.4 -1.1 -0.5 1 NONE 24/08 AM 1.7 -0.8 -1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 0.9 -1.6 -1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 2.0 -0.5 -0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 1.5 -1.0 -0.4 1 NONE &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a hat and gloves. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&