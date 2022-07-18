Lubin Woodrow Pilchard, 68, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 22, 1954 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Lubin W and Hazel Marshall Pilchard.
He graduated from Pocomoke High School class of 1972. Lubin worked for Worcester County in the Public Works Department in Solid Waste Transfer for 27 years. Lubin was very active in his community serving with the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company for 43 years, Worcester County Fire Police, and as a past member of the ELKS.
