Mae Belle Donalds, 92, of Fruitland, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born on April 12, 1930, in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mae Taylor Murray.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 8:27 am
