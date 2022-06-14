Marcella Wladkowski ( Marcy) was born on May 22,1945 in Baltimore Maryland, she is survived by her husband Thomas J Wladkowski Sr, one son Thomas J Wladkowski Jr ( Kim) grandson Cody Wladkowski ( Ciarra) and two great grandchildren. Aviranna and Silas. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses. Carolyn and Den Fox, Tom and Pam Dailey, Deborah and Donny Barkley, James and Kim Bellamy and Sandy and Pat Fitzgerald. Marcy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her goddaughter Lisa M. Golden.
