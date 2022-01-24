Marie E King, 90 departed this life on January 16, 2022 peacefully in Snow Hill Maryland.
Born to “Prettyman” and Ester she was youngest of three children. Throughout her years of living Marie developed a strong love for reading and became a Proof Reader for Moores Business Forms, in Snow Hill Maryland.
Although Marie never married or had children her family was very important to her. She would encourage gathering and just being together. Marie was the glue that held them together and the source for strength and wisdom.
To read the full obituary, click here.