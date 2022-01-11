Marion Roman Chodnicki, 95, of Ellicott City, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2021 at the Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Maryanna and Casimir Chodnicki.
Marion was a registered pharmacist for 40 + years. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy (1951), a member of Rho Chi and past president of the Baltimore Metropolitan Pharmacy Association.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, attending football games, time at the beach, polka dancing and spending time with his family.
Marion is survived by three children, Dennis Chodnicki of Fruitland, MD, Marian Denise Chodnicki of Denton, MD, and David Chodnicki of Leland, NC; seven grandchildren, Ryan Chodnicki, Shey McCurdy, Brooks, Brad, Kimberly, Kevin, and Jamie Chodnicki; two great grandchildren, Benji and Jolene McCurdy; and a loving brother Casimir Chodnicki.
