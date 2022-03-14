Mark Alan Steininger, 58, of Pocomoke City, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Born on May 15, 1963 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Everett Eugene Steininger and the late Rebecca Ann Steininger.
Mark worked for Mr. Go-Glass as a foreman and installer. Mark was very active at the Delmar Drag and Speedway and enjoyed drag racing. His pride and joy was his 1973 Nova. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets. Mark was known for his personality and enjoyed joking around and putting a smile on peoples faces and just brightening their day.
