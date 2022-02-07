Mary Elizabeth Warfield Veise, age 92, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Frank Berry, on January 24, 2022. Her long earthly life was full, beautiful, and well-lived.
She was born on September 9th, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Mary Olive [Townsend] and Harry Nelson Warfield. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1947, and attended The Bard-Avon School for the Radio Art & Broadcast Program, later teaching and caring for children at Ms. Betty’s homebased kindergarten in Pikesville. After joining Sudbrook Methodist Church choir in order to meet George Vernon Veise Sr., they were united in marriage in 1949. Mary and George, along with their two children, Susan and Chip, moved to Salisbury, MD in 1958.
