Mary “Betsy” Penn died peacefully on January 17, 2022 at home after a lengthy illness, while surrounded by her family. She was born in Baltimore, MD on February 4, 1937, to the late Frank and Della Garrison and was the youngest of six. Shortly, after graduating high school she met and married her husband and soulmate, Carl Penn. This April they would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary and had been together nearly 70 years.
Mary worked at Sears for more than 30 years, managing the Catalog and Replenishment Departments at Security Square Mall in Baltimore. She was a member of the Laughing Ladies Christian Women’s Group and a long-time member of the Seniors Exercise Group at the YMCA in Salisbury.
To read the full obituary, click here.