Mary Louise Rhodes was a woman who enthusiastically enjoyed many parts of life. Her interests included reading, cooking, sewing, crafting, travelling and yachting. She was an active member of the Sue Island Power Squadron, where she served as their first woman District Commander. Summer cruising on the Chesapeake Bay with her husband Gordon was a favorite pastime. She enjoyed sharing recipes and preparing meals for friends and family, and in volunteering for special events with her church community.
