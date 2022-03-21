Mary T. Preller 98, of Salisbury, Maryland passed peacefully at Tidal Health Hospital on March 15, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1923, in Darlington, Maryland to Garland and Ethel Thomas.
Mary grew up in Darlington, Maryland, graduating from Dublin High School as Valedictorian. Mary survived polio as a teenager and lived a full active life. She enjoyed cooking for her family, sewing with wining blue ribbons at the Timonium State Fair, and was known for her delicious Christmas cookies. Mary loved her church families and attended Trinity United Methodist Church here in Salisbury for many years.
To read full obituary, click Here.