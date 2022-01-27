Matthew Clifton Taylor, age 34; beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, and friend; passed away January 16, 2022.
Matt (also known as Mat-mat to many of his friends) was born July 31, 1987. He grew up in Hebron, MD. Matthew graduated from Mardela High in 2005. He worked as a parachute rigger and paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in the United States Army from 2008 to 2011. Most recently, Matthew was living in Baltimore working as a Warehouse Manager for U.S. Valve.
He is survived by his parents; Mark and Vicky Taylor, his sister; Melissa Taylor, and many extended family members and friends.
