Maureen Yvonne Miller, 57, of Parsonsburg, MD, passed away December 30, 2021. Born June 2, 1964 in Baltimore, MD to parents Joseph and Susan Miller. Maureen graduated from Southern High School in 1982.
Loving Daughter, Spouse and Mother. Lover of animals including her five dogs Tee, Pippi, Jynx, Izzie and Daisy. She enjoyed playing board games (Yahtzee, Clue, Sorry, and 5000 Rummy). She was a lover of TV and Movies (“Pit bulls and Paroles”, The Walking Dead, The Originals, Days of our lives and anything on the ID channel). She will be missed by all those whose lives were changed by her presence on earth.
To read the full obituary, click here.