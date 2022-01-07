Melvin Leon Harris, Jr., was born June 17, 1930, to the late Melvin and Leona Harris, in Elbert, West Virginia. He departed this life on December 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.
Melvin graduated from North Carolina A&T University, in Greensboro, NC, with his Bachelor of Science in education and obtained his Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. After college, he was drafted into the Army, where he served as part of the 3rd Division Army Band, at Fort Benning in Georgia. Melvin was married to Clara Harris and they reared two daughters, Denise and Belinda. He also was the father to two sons from a previous marriage, Melvin and Rodney.
