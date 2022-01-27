...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&