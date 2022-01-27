Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&