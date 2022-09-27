Merle Ruth Dunty age 87, passed away quietly at her home in Salisbury, MD, September 22, 2022. Merle was born July 1, 1935 in Baltimore Maryland to Gustave William Lund and Dorothea Enid Lund (nee Bell).
