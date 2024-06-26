Michael D. Davis passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
The family is preparing the official obituary, to be posted here soon.
To read full the obituary, click here.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: June 26, 2024 @ 11:43 pm
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN SOMERSET... SOUTHEASTERN WICOMICO AND WORCESTER COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 AM EDT... At 1128 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gumboro to 6 miles northwest of Snow Hill to near Westover. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility and minor flooding possible. Frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Pocomoke City, Snow Hill, West Pocomoke, and Newark around 1135 PM EDT. Berlin and Ocean Pines around 1140 PM EDT. Ocean City and Cape Isle Of Wight around 1150 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Bishop, Ocean City Municipality, Cokesbury, Goodwill, Eden, Kingston, Longridge, Cedartown, Chesapeake Heights, and Pittsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon Today to 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&