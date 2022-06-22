Michael Page Scott, 60, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury surrounded by his family. Born on October 18, 1961 in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late John Page and Joyce Kellam Scott.
He graduated from Broadwater Academy and later Elon College. Professionally, Michael worked in Food Service, Sales and Marketing for many years including a long stint at then Lankford Sysco where he made several lifelong friends.
