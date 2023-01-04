On Monday, January 2nd, 2023 Michelle Lynn Prado 45 departed this world surround by her family at her father’s residence where she knew she was home. She was born November 16, 1977 in Boynton Beach, Florida.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 8:27 am
On Monday, January 2nd, 2023 Michelle Lynn Prado 45 departed this world surround by her family at her father’s residence where she knew she was home. She was born November 16, 1977 in Boynton Beach, Florida.
To read full obituary, click Here.