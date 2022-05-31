Nancy Carol Ward was born in Hartsville, South Carolina on October 31, 1939. She lived in Naval Housing as a child since her father was a career Navy veteran and was serving aboard a ship, especially during World War II. The families living in Naval Housing had to help each other and this is where Nancy developed her commitment to help people, which was a cornerstone of her entire life. After retiring from the Navy, Nancy’s father received his Divinity Degree and became a Methodist minister. Nancy was a devout Christian and was very active in many capacities in her father’s different churches.
To read full obituary, click Here.