Nancy Carole Lynch, 78, of Salisbury passed away on January 21, 2022. She was a native of Salisbury and lived in this city all her life. She is survived by a son, Jason A. Lynch of Salisbury, a brother Russell J Davis Jr., Salisbury, a stepsister, Cynthia Parks (Gravenor), Salisbury, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Russell J Davis of Newark DE and her mother, Virginia Gravenor (Parker) of Salisbury. Nancy is a graduate of local public schools, Nancy had a degree in Social Work from Salisbury State University and a M.A. in Social Work from the University of Maryland, and for many years served as a social worker in Worcester and Wicomico Counties.
