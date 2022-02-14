On February 1, 2022, Norman Schmager, 88, of Salisbury, Maryland, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven. Beloved son of the late Adele and Friedrich Schmager, devoted husband, dedicated father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Norman is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria, of over 60 years; their children – Cathy, Jeanne, and Fred; sons-in-law - Doug Tebera and Doug Shriver; grandchildren - John, Mason, Kristen, Will, Austin, Ryan, and Olivia; and extended family and dear friends both near and far.
Norman began his career serving in the Air Force. He continued on as an electronics engineer, which afforded him the opportunity to travel around the world while residing with his young family in Hawaii until they relocated to Maryland. In 1992, Norman retired after a 40-year career with the Federal Government.
