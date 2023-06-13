Delores Patricia Derby (Patterson) went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2023. She was born on November 1, 1935 in Baltimore to the late Thomas and Isabell Patterson.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&