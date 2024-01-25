Patricia Anne Lahner

Patricia “Pat” Lahner (nee Lauer) passed in the early afternoon on January 22, 2024, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Dementia.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Cloudy with showers. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: January 25, 2024 @ 2:30 pm
...DENSE FOG POSSIBLE ALONG THE WATERS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. Visibility may drop to a half mile or less at times. Low visibility will make navigation difficult at times. Boaters are encouraged to take extra precaution when navigating the waters.