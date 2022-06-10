Patricia Anne Pusey, 69, passed way on June 4th. “Pat” was living in Atlantic, Virginia at the time of her passing though she lived most of her life in Snow Hill, Maryland. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. Her love of fashion and people made her a gifted salesperson. She worked at many retail locations in Salisbury over the years including Hutzler’s, Hecht’s Company, Phillip’s Men’s Store, and Macy’s. She was rarely without a beautiful scarf. Scarves, she said, were “her signature.”
