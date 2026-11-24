Paul Benjamin Flicop, 64, of Ocean City, Maryland, passed away on November 18, 2026, the exact same date his beloved father, Joseph Flicop, passed away in 2015.
Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Annapolis, Paul went on to earn his degree in Behavioral Health Science from the University of Maryland. He later moved to Ocean City alongside his parents, where he found his true sanctuary. Paul loved the beach, the sunshine, and the sound of the ocean waves, embracing coastal life with a peaceful and joyful spirit.
Music of every genre was the soundtrack of Paul's life. He didn't just listen to music; he lived it, finding joy in every rhythm and melody. That passion was matched only by his deep devotion to his family. A caring and devoted son to his mother, Evelyn Flicop, Paul also stepped seamlessly into the role of a father figure to his two nieces, Tara Weker and Melanie Engle, and his late nephew, Matthew Montalbano, who passed away in 2021. He poured his heart into guiding them, supporting them, and sharing his lifelong love of music with them-leaving behind a vibrant legacy of warmth and unforgettable songs.
Paul held a deep, profound faith in God. Known by everyone who met him for his gentle nature, kindness, and passionate heart, he had a special love for animals and a rare gift for making people feel truly cared for. To his sister, Sharon Flicop, he was not just a brother, but her best friend, loved more than anyone in the world.
Paul is survived by his loving mother, Evelyn Flicop; his sisters, Sharon Flicop and Norma Flicop; his nieces, Tara Weker and Melanie Engle; and countless friends whose lives were brighter simply for knowing him. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Joseph Flicop, as well as his nephew, Matthew Montalbano.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home - Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Paul will be laid to rest at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.