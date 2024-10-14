Paulette Marthalene Hooker

Paulette M. Hooker passed away on October 9th, 2024 at Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
All services are private for the family. Services are in the care of Holloway Funeral home
To read the full obituary, please click here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Paulette M. Hooker passed away on October 9th, 2024 at Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
All services are private for the family. Services are in the care of Holloway Funeral home
To read the full obituary, please click here.