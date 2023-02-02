Peggy Campbell, 60, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Born on September 20, 1962 in Fort Leavenworth, KS, she was the daughter of the late John Graphman and the late Shirley J Dize.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Waves 2 to 4 feet expected over the Tidal Potomac River south of Indian head as well as the Maryland Chesapeake Bay. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Peggy Campbell, 60, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Born on September 20, 1962 in Fort Leavenworth, KS, she was the daughter of the late John Graphman and the late Shirley J Dize.
To read full obituary, click Here.