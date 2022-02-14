Penelope “Penny” Elizabeth Mann (Martin) died peacefully at her home on February 10, 2022 after a two year battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease. Born in Baltimore, MD on December 4, 1951 to parents Howard Gordon Martin Sr. and Lois Rose Martin (Townsend), and raised in Joppa, MD, Penny’s family connection to the Eastern Shore began as summer residents in Ocean City.
After initially attending Salisbury State College, Penny graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s of arts in Political Science before changing careers after the birth of her oldest son and earning a bachelor’s of science in Nursing from Salisbury State College. As a nurse living in Salisbury for 40 years, Penny cared for patients in many different roles, including as a nurse at Coastal Hospice, before retiring from the Wicomico County Health Department and moving to Ocean Pines to be closer to her treasured beach in 2015.
