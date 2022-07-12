Ralph Frost Bennie, Jr. of Salisbury, Maryland, died on June 13, 2022. He was born in Troy, New York, and was the eldest son of Ralph, Sr. and Lorna Bennie of Whitehaven, Maryland.
He was a graduate of James M. Bennett Senior High School and attended Frostburg State College. Ralph joined the Army in 1975 and was stationed Ralph in Berlin, Germany as a Medical Specialist. After being honorably discharged, he enjoyed traveling in Europe and India before returning home to Whitehaven.
