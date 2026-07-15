Ray "R.V." Valion Gladding, age 87, passed away peacefully at John B. Parsons Assisted Living Home, on Sunday morning, July 12, 2026, after courageously fighting various forms of cancer for 29 years. He was born August 17, 1938 to the late Herbert R. and Josephine Costen Gladding.
R.V. was a 1956 graduate of Pocomoke High School before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years, receiving an honorable discharge. In 1961, he began a distinguished career in telecommunications at NASA's Wallops Island Facility, where he dedicated 32½ years of service before retiring. During his tenure, he received the prestigious Silver Snoopy Award-one of NASA's highest honors, recognizing his professionalism, technical excellence, and invaluable contributions to the Space Shuttle program.
After a very brief retirement, he began working again at Lankford-Sysco in Facilities Maintenance with his brother Costen and son Steven before fully retiring ten years later due to health issues.
He was a 50-year Life Member of the Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624, a past member of the Pocomoke Lions Club and the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Dept.
R.V. enjoyed photography, genealogy, and camping locally at Assateague State Park, Shad Landing and Tall Pines Campground. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the absolute light of his life. He had a booming, infectious laugh that always let everyone know that he was nearby and always brought smiles to those around him.
He is survived by his three children: Wendy Gladding Rantz of Salisbury, Maryland; Steven Gladding (Heather) of Pocomoke, Maryland; and Julie Bealuk (Gregg) of Yardley, Pennsylvania. He was the very proud grandfather of Phoebe Rantz of Frederick, Maryland; Nolan Rantz of Delmar, Maryland; Emme Buhrt (Chris) of Stockton, Maryland; Lanie Gladding (Michael) of Okinawa, Japan; Caroline Bealuk (Anne) of Edinburgh, Scotland; and Avery Bealuk (Callum) of Louisville, Tennessee. He was also the cherished great-grandfather of Maverick Buhrt of Stockton, Maryland. He is also survived by his brother, Herbert Costen Gladding, and his children.
His family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his home healthcare nurse, Barbara Hickman, whose compassionate care allowed him to remain in his beloved home for as long as possible. Her kindness, and dedication not only provided exceptional care but also inspired many moments of laughter, giving him the perfect daily audience for his trademark humor and sarcastic barbs.
The family also wishes to thank the incredibly caring staff at John B. Parsons Assisted Living Home, especially Deb Benton, Director of Nursing, where he spent his final six months. Their compassion and friendship helped make that time one of comfort, dignity, and connection, allowing him to form many meaningful new friendships.
Finally, the family is deeply grateful to the dedicated nurses of Coastal Hospice, whose gentle care, compassion, and support brought comfort and peace during his final journey.
A graveside service will be held Saturday morning, July 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1917 Unionville Road Pocomoke City, MD with food and fellowship immediately following at Salem United Methodist Church, at 500 2nd Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
In lieu of flowers, R.V. requested that donations be made to the Pocomoke Fire Department, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.