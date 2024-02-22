Richard Arlen Stoakley

Richard “Dick” Stoakley, born on July 26, 1931, in Laurel, Delaware. Richard was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 20, 2024, at the age of 92, in Salisbury, Maryland.
Richard's early years in Laurel laid a strong foundation for a life characterized by hard work, service, and a deep love for his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Bevereley Stoakley, with whom he shared a lifetime of memories and unwavering support. He is survived by his son, Rick Stoakley (Brittany), daughters Dana Stoakley-Estrada and Dawn Stoakley (Steve Blum), grandchildren Dakota, Michaella, Bonnie, Dustin, and Mackenzie Estrada, and Paige Blum, brother-in-law Sammy Busick and sister-in-law Melba Ramsey.
