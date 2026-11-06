Richard F "Dick" Allen was born on 8/29/31 in Rochester NY and passed away on 11/02/26 at Commonwealth senior living in Salisbury MD at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol "Sis" in 2016 and by his parents Heman and Margaret Allen and his brothers David, Buster, Jonathon, Stuart and a sister Nancy.
He is survived by two brothers, Mick (Judy) Allen and Rick Allen. He is also survived by one son, Rich (Karen), two step grandchildren, Katie Rouse and Betsy (Ryan) Long and great-grandchildren, Drake Long and Benjamin Long. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He retired from the USDA as a poultry inspector after a long career there. He was a longtime Freemason and a veteran of the US army. He loved going antiquing and to yard sales with his wife Carol. They also enjoyed working in their yard together. He enjoyed reading almost anything but especially his daily newspapers.
In leu of flowers, please make a donation go Coastal Hospice.
There will be a small graveside service later on in the month.