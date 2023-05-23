Robert Donald Donoway Jr., passed away on May 16, 2023. Robert Donald Donoway,Jr., was born on March 21, 1962 in Salisbury, Maryland.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...East to northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&