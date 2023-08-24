...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD...
Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River...
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island...
At 714 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
near Chesapeake Beach, moving southeast at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm
reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for
shore before the storm arrives.
&&