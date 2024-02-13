Robert Henry Pilchard of Salisbury, Maryland passed away suddenly, but peacefully at his home on Tuesday at the age of 60.
To read full obituary, click Here
Windy...with rain and snow this morning changing to rain showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 13, 2024 @ 9:50 am
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&