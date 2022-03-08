Obituary
Robert J. “Bob” Wilson, died peacefully at home on March 4, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Bob grew up in Salisbury, graduating from Wicomico High School. He attended the University of Maryland and Goldey Beacom before joining the US Air Force. Bob retired in 2009 after a 33 year career in insurance sales as an agent representing Nationwide Insurance.
When not working, Bob enjoyed both boating and golfing as an active member of Wicomico Yacht Club and Green Hill Country Club.
Bob grew up in Salisbury, graduating from Wicomico High School. He attended the University of Maryland and Goldey Beacom before joining the US Air Force. Bob retired in 2009 after a 33 year career in insurance sales as an agent representing Nationwide Insurance.
When not working, Bob enjoyed both boating and golfing as an active member of Wicomico Yacht Club and Green Hill Country Club.
To read full obituary, click Here.