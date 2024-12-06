Robert R Buller

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point
VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA,
Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to
Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and
the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LOW WATER EXPECTED THROUGH TONIGHT...
Strong offshore winds will persist through this evening. This
will result in tides of 1 to 2 feet below mean lower low water in
the tidal Potomac River, and the Chesapeake Bay and adjoining
estuaries north of Smith Point VA.
Mariners should check navigation charts and be careful not to
ground their vessel, particularly when venturing away from the
main channel.
