Robert Warren Ruark, 80, of Fruitland, passed on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born on September 4, 1941 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Rosco MacMaster Ruark and the late Lena Catherine Ruark.
He graduated from Washington High School. Professionally, Robert served as a Dairy Manager for many years.
Robert is survived by three sons, Lee (Nicole) Ruark of Hagerstown, MD, John Dean (Robin) Core Jr. of Princess Anne, MD, Steven Michael Core; daughter, Cynthia Tyler; five granddaughters, Kenna Mackenzie Ruark, Courtney Flowers, Stephanie Core, Heather Core, Julie Core; two great-grandsons, Vaughn Flowers, Grayson Flowers; grandson, Kenny (Caitlin) Webster; two great-granddaughters, Dakota Williams, Brianna Edgar; two cousins, Boyd Bounds, Ida Pote; sister-in-law, Vicki Scott; a life-long friend, Doug Akley of Princess Anne, MD; and special show cow, Pacesetter.
To read the full obituary, click here.